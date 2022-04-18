Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,887 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $156.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a market cap of $433.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.