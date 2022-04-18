Advisor OS LLC Invests $251,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

