Advisor OS LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after buying an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,719. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its 200-day moving average is $230.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

