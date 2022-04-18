Advisor OS LLC Has $352,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Rollins by 182.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 728,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 250.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 527,838 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Rollins by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,178,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after buying an additional 478,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,014. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

