Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 19,137 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 845,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,329,133. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

