Advisor OS LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,010. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $391.28 and a 12 month high of $490.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $445.44 and its 200 day moving average is $436.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

