AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in AdvanSix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.16. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

