Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $590.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.24.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,916. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.85 and its 200 day moving average is $544.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.