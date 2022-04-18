Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $590.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,916. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.85 and its 200 day moving average is $544.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

