Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock Sells 615 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ADBE traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.85 and its 200-day moving average is $544.71. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
