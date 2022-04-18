Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.