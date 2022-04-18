Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.75.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
