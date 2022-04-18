abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of SLFPY stock remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Monday. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. abrdn has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.
About abrdn (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.