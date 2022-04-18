abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Update

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SLFPY stock remained flat at $$10.24 during midday trading on Monday. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962. abrdn has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.3394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About abrdn (Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

