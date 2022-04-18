Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 43442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

