Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 164,068 shares.The stock last traded at $18.36 and had previously closed at $18.67.
ABCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
