Abbrea Capital LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,789,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 233,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FPI traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,322. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

