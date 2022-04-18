Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $941,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. 7,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,733. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.