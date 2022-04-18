Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $84,113,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

NYSE WM traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,896. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.80 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

