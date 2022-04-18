Abbrea Capital LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $468.50. 44,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.69.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

