Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

