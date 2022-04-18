Abbrea Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $22,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.41.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,619 shares of company stock valued at $30,882,647 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $9.09 on Monday, reaching $226.13. 108,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.57.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

