Abbrea Capital LLC Buys Shares of 30,180 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. B&I Capital AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

