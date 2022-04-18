Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 425 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,260. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

