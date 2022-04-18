Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $312.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.77. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

