ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,280. ABB has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,380,000 after acquiring an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $17,772,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,531,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

