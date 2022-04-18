A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,403. The company has a market capitalization of $985.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $32,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $808,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

