a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 20,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $856,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

