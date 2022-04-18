$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) will announce $935.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

