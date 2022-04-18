800,000 Shares in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bakkt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKKT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.52. 48,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,271. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85.

A number of analysts have commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

