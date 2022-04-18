727 Shares in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Purchased by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,845,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.53. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

