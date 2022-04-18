700 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

HUM stock traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.90. 7,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,130. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.