69,002 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.52. The stock had a trading volume of 327,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average is $164.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.