6,397 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $54.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.