$622.05 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) will announce $622.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.60 million and the highest is $627.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $548.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. 14,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,161. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 20.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

