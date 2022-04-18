$505.08 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $505.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.50 million and the highest is $514.80 million. WEX posted sales of $410.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.31.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17,346.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

