$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will report $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the highest is $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,063. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

