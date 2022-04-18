4,660 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,422,000.
IMCG traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $61.81. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $76.39.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (IMCG)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.