4,660 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,133,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,422,000.

IMCG traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $61.81. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

