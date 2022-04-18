$460.31 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to post sales of $460.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.26 million and the highest is $467.50 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 178,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.