4,546 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.38 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

