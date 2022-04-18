$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the lowest is $4.45 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $19.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.42 billion to $21.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.58.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

