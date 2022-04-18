$386.43 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to post $386.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

Life Time Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 403,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

