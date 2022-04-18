$386.43 Million in Sales Expected for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to post $386.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.30 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.
Life Time Group stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. 403,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $23.37.
Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.