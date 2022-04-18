3,593 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

USB stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.