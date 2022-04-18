28,656 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of Balchem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Balchem by 195.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.