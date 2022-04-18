26,454 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.67 and its 200-day moving average is $430.53.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.