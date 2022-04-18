$23.90 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.35 billion and the lowest is $23.34 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $22.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $102.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $103.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $105.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.58 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average is $206.89. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $174.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

