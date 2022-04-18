$211.39 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce $211.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.35 million and the lowest is $206.20 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $106.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

