$2.27 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to report $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.16. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.15. 3,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

