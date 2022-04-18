$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $2.05. Hershey posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $99,744,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after acquiring an additional 370,564 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.41. The stock had a trading volume of 657,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Hershey has a 1-year low of $157.94 and a 1-year high of $228.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

