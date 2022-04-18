$2.08 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $10.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $10.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.54. 87,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

