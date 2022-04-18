16,063 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day moving average of $322.19. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
