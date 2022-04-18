16,063 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.45 and a 200-day moving average of $322.19. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.