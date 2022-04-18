$15.58 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 billion and the lowest is $15.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $81.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.36 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.46 billion to $85.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after acquiring an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after acquiring an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 62,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day moving average of $166.14. The stock has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.73 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.