11,345 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AES by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in AES by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 108,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

